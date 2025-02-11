Former Hibernian star James McPake has warned David Gray that he now has a challenge on his hands to satisfy the Hibs fans, who are greedy for success.

Hibs under Gray began the season in a poor manner, but the club hierarchy showed faith in him and the former Hibernian star has managed to turn their season around.

The Easter Road outfit have lost only one game out of their last 14 and they have climbed up to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership, only four points adrift of third placed Dundee United.

McPake stated that he is delighted to see his former team-mate Gray doing well at the club but pointed out that now the Hibernian faithful will be greedy for success.

He pointed out that Gray will now face a tough challenge to meet the expectations of Hibs faithful and as they have managed to overcome their bad patch, now the target will be to continue their good form.

“I am delighted for David, the way he has turned it round, but again, Hibs, knowing that club, that fan base, they will be very, very greedy for more success”, McPake told PLZ Soccer.

“They will be looking to kick on again and that is the challenge for David and obviously [assistant] Liam [Craig] and his staff and the players.

“It is now that they are out of that poor run of form, to continue with the good form and keep progressing.”

Hibs defeated Ayr United 1-0 to progress to the next round of the Scottish Cup last week and they will be determined to finish in the top four to seal a place in Europe for next season.