Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s EFL Cup final against Liverpool has been key to Kieran Tripper’s decision to not push for a move away, according to talkSPORT.

Trippier has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park for quite some time now with Turkey being tipped as his most likely destination.

Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray have shown interest in signing him and are willing to pay €3m plus add-ons to make him put pen to paper to a three-year contract.

The Magpies though rejected that offer as Eddie Howe does not want to reduce his defensive options.

Trippier though could have tried to push Newcastle to allow him to make the switch to Galatasaray in Turkey.

He has not however and it is suggested that with Newcastle having reached the EFL Cup final, where they will play Liverpool, is key.

Trippier wants to be involved in the showpiece event as Newcastle aim to end their lengthy trophy drought.

It remains to be seen where Trippier’s future lies beyond next summer, when he is sure to have options.