Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool have a ‘busy summer ahead’ amid the club’s decision to reject the sale of one of their attackers in the winter transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Arne Slot has the Reds sitting at the top of the Premier League standings and they have a chance to increase their lead over second placed Arsenal to nine points if they can beat Everton on Wednesday night.

Slot did not sign a single player in the winter window, despite opportunities presenting themselves, and Liverpool continued with the same core group.

However, the Reds were tested for striker Darwin Nunez and a deal for him to move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr was close.

Liverpool though ultimately rejected the idea of a sale and it is claimed there is now a ‘busy summer ahead’ at Anfield.

The club could need to replace a number of key men in the summer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract in the summer, while there remain questions over whether Liverpool will sign a new left-back, a new defensive midfielder and even a new striker.

Liverpool will be hoping that not backing Slot with at least one new signing in the winter transfer window does not backfire, given the side’s golden opportunity to win the league title.