Michael Regan/Getty Images

Curacao boss Dick Advocaat thinks that Manchester United star Tyrell Malacia’s loan move to PSV Eindhoven will work out well for him as he is ‘cut from the right cloth’.

The 25-year-old joined Manchester United from Feyenoord in 2022, but his career with the Red Devils was marred with a long-term injury that kept him out of action for over a year.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim sanctioned Malacia’s loan to PSV in the winter transfer window to give him an opportunity to get regular football.

Current Curacao boss Advocaat, who was in charge of Feyenoord when Malacia came through their academy system, is confident that the left-back’s move to Dutch side PSV will work out well for the player.

He stressed that the Manchester United star is a real winner and added that Malacia has the right mind to become a good player.

“The move to PSV is going to work out very well for Tyrell”, Advocaat told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“I know he did not play at Manchester United for almost a year and a half, but this boy has a good head.

“At Feyenoord, I saw that he is cut from the right cloth.

“Tyrell is a real winner.”

Malacia started his first game for PSV at the weekend against Willem II, where he featured for 78 minutes.