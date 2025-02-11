Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ex-Leicester City attacker Matt Piper has urged Ruud van Nistelrooy to give Foxes talent Jeremy Monga a chance and he believes Monga could be as exciting as Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

The Foxes are struggling this season to stay in the Premier League and now they are out of the domestic cup competitions as well.

Last week they faced the Red Devils in the FA Cup where they lost 2-1 and Piper believes the Foxes boss needs to change the players on the wings.

Monga, 15, was on the bench in the game and he has interest from big-name European giants.

Piper made it clear that he wants to see the teenager play and he feels Monga could be as good of a prospect as Diallo.

“I think he [Van Nistelrooy] is got to do something different with his wingers, there is just not enough threat there”, Piper said on When You’re Smiling.

“I like them both, [Jordan] Ayew and [Bobby] De Cordova-Reid and yes they have made contributions, scored some goals made some assists, it just is not enough.

“You cannot put all your hopes in the basket of a 15-year-old especially but it would have been a big opportunity to just let him go and have run, see what he can do.

“From what I am hearing about this young boy, he has got all sorts of teams around Europe, around the world, they are sort of tracking him, interested in him.

“He is 15, yes, he is really young but I have said it before, when a youngster comes in the side, there is no real pressure on him, just let him go.

“He might come on and be like Diallo, he might be as good as Diallo already but we do not know, we have not seen it.

“And the options he has got in the winger positions, no one has really stood out this season.

“The fans need something to get excited about, chuck a young lad in, can he get us on the edge of our seats and give us something to be excited about?

“And then it give the whole football club a sort of lift.”

Now it remains to be seen if Van Nistelrooy will give 15-year-old Monga a chance soon in the league to prove his steel.