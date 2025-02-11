Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin admits he is impressed with Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic and feels he will have the Pilgrims focused on the Millwall game.

Plymouth grabbed headlines at the weekend when edging out Liverpool in the FA Cup, springing a big shock at Home Park.

Ex-Cercle Brugge boss Muslic was handed the Plymouth job in January this year and given the tough task of keeping the side afloat in the Championship.

While FA Cup progress is welcome for Plymouth, the task at hand remains the league and Alex Neil’s Millwall are due to visit Home Park on Wednesday night.

Parkin admits he has been left impressed by what he has seen from Muslic so far and believes the boss will have wasted no time in refocusing the squad after their heroics against Liverpool, though issued a word of warning on Millwall’s form.

“I think Muslic seems like a really, really bright manager”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show.

“I think he’ll have his head screwed firmly on to get the lads focused in training.

“I think they will be able to get their heads on [the Millwall game], but I think Millwall are in such good form.”

Plymouth sit rock bottom of the Championship table and are four points from safety, which will be Muslic’s primary objective.