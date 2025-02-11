Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Wolves star Fabio Silva is of the view that his loan spell with Rangers last season has made him more comfortable with the physical aspect of the game.

The 22-year-old forward joined Rangers on loan in the winter of 2024 and featured regularly for the Gers during his time at Ibrox.

Silva featured 18 times for Rangers in the league and netted four goals before returning to Wolves at the end of the season.

The Wolves star is currently on loan with Spanish side Las Palmas and Silva pointed out that despite being a forward, he adapted his position to left wing during his time with Rangers to help the club.

Silva also stressed that his time at Ibrox helped him get comfortable with the physical nature of the game and he also pointed out that he learned how to help the team off the ball.

“If you see the other counties I’ve been… maybe because it’s Spain and people watch it more than Scotland, Belgium or Holland, but I think I did a very good job”, Silva told The Athletic.

“I played a different position at Rangers and PSV so I had to adapt.

“The Scottish league is more physical so I feel more comfortable in that aspect of the game, being prepared to help the team without the ball and connecting the team.”

Wolves star Silva is currently enjoying his loan with Las Palmas, where he has scored seven times in 17 league games while registering two assists.