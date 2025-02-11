Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has pointed towards an Aston Villa star who he thinks demonstrates the difference in approach between Spurs and Villa.

Ange Postecoglou’s troubles deepened at the weekend when his Spurs side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa, ending another realistic route to silverware.

There was a bright spot for Tottenham as winter window signing Mathys Tel scored a consolation goal.

Marco Asensio cameo vs Spurs pic.twitter.com/NKr8xxVOEK — EB10 (@astonvilla___) February 9, 2025

O’Hara though is less than pleased with the quality of player that Tottenham have been signing in recent windows and pointed towards a video of Aston Villa new boy Marco Asensio to demonstrate.

The former Spurs star wrote: “This is what Villa sign plus [Marcus] Rashford.

“We sign nobodies that no one has even heard of.

“We are so cooked right now it’s actually getting to me bad.”

Asensio is on loan at Aston Villa from Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season and the Premier League side could look at signing him permanently in the summer.

Rashford is also on loan at Villa Park, from Manchester United, and Aston Villa have an option to sign him on a permanent deal.