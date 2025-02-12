Carl Recine/Getty Images

People inside Liverpool do not consider Darwin Nunez to be struggling, amid Arne Slot spending a significant amount time with the forward on the training ground, according to the Daily Mail.

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica for a hefty transfer fee in 2022 amid much expectation and he has featured in 128 games for the Reds so far.

Nunez struggled to justify his big fee under Jurgen Klopp and has continued to fail to produce regular goals under Slot, with some fans feeling he is not up to the mark.

The Uruguayan has started only seven times for Liverpool in the league this season and the questions regarding his future at Anfield have been raised.

Saudi outfit Al Nassr are interested in the centre forward and they approached Liverpool in the winter window, which was rejected by Slot’s side.

It has been suggested that the Saudi outfit could rekindle their interest in the Uruguayan in the summer and the Reds might have a decision to make on him.

However, it has been claimed that despite Nunez’s lack of goals this season and the external view that Nunez is not hitting the heights needed, Liverpool do not consider the centre-forward to be struggling.

Merseyside outfit boss Slot is spending a significant amount of his time on the training ground with Nunez to improve his form.

How influential Nunez can be over the remainder of the season could be key to whether Liverpool decide to cash in during the summer transfer window.