Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Everton star Phil Jagielka feels Liverpool boss Arne Slot lost his composure at the end of the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park amid him being shown a red card.

Liverpool looked on course to claim all three points in the closing stages of the derby match as they led 2-1 thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah.

But a controversial Everton leveller deep into stoppage time from James Tarkowski saw the game end 2-2 and Liverpool forced to settle for just a seven point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

When the full time whistle blew, both sets of players clashed and Everton saw Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off, while Liverpool had Curtis Jones and Slot given their marching orders.

Liverpool thought Everton’s goal should have been ruled out due to a foul and former Toffees star Jagielka admits he sympathises.

He said on TNT Sports: “You can see why Arne Slot was furious.

“There was a slight little nudge in the box and if that was my team I would be appealing.

“I would be getting sent off after the game too.”

The former defender feels though that Slot did not practice what he often preaches in that he lost his composure at the end of the game.

“Slot always talks about staying composed but it seems like he lost a bit of his composure at the end there.

“That’s what a derby does to you.”

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will look to appeal any of the red cards, while they also had Andrew Robertson and Conor Bradley booked in the game.