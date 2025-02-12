Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Scotland star James McFadden is not ruling out Celtic’s chances of progressing in the Champions League despite losing 2-1 at home to Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians struck on the stroke of half-time at Celtic Park through Michael Olise to lead 1-0, while Harry Kane then made it 2-0 just four minutes into the second half.

Celtic kept battling away and came into the game as the final whistle neared, with Daizen Maeda pulling one back for the hosts eleven minutes from time.

Brendan Rodgers’ men now face the daunting task of heading to Germany for the second leg of the playoff tie trailing by a goal.

McFadden though is not writing Celtic off completely and believes the Bhoys do have a chance, not least with the fact that they took control of the game away from Bayern Munich in the closing stages.

The former attacker said on BBC Sportsound: “In years gone by, that could have been a totally different story. The reaction was superb.

“Towards the end, Celtic looked the better side.

“They looked more threatening and Bayern lost all the control they had.

“Celtic coming back with that belief, energy and intent is a warning to Bayern.

“Listen, it’s not over. It’s highly unlikely, but Bayern have work to do next week.”

Celtic will hope to avoid conceding an early goal in Germany and then make life difficult for Vincent Kompany’s men as they try to pull off a big shock.