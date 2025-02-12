Stu Forster/Getty Images

Galatasaray officials held a ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne, who has a positive opinion about the Turkish club.

De Bruyne, one of Manchester City’s long-time servants, is nearing the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium-based club.

He was the subject of interest for Saudi Arabian clubs last summer but nothing eventually materialised, even though they have not given up.

Now with less than six months remaining on his current contract, there is constant speculation about his future.

Turkish side Galatasaray have expressed interest in taking De Bruyne to Turkey.

In fact, according to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Galatasaray’s representatives have held talks with the veteran to discuss the move.

The player himself has given a positive response about a possible deal.

Galatasaray have already tasted the water in England by proposing a move to sign Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United.

However, that move has fallen through with the player preferring a stay for now.