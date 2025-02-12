Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson feels that defenders are clueless about how to stop Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon following the Peacocks’ 4-0 demolition of Watford in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Daniel Farke’s side have extended their run of unbeaten games in the league to 14 as they kept their push to go up from the Championship automatically on track.

Israel international Solomon, who made his switch from Ange Postecoglou’s team in August, has seven goals and seven assists for Leeds in all competitions so far this season.

Grayson believes Solomon’s injuries, which restricted him from reaching his full potential, were the reason why he was sent on loan by Spurs and added that everyone was aware of the attacker’s talent and credits the player as one of the best signings of the season.

He remarked that the winger’s decision to leave Spurs has been positive for Leeds and, although he missed some games due to injury, the player’s low centre of gravity, which allows him to change directions quickly, has made defenders clueless about how to stop him.

“He’s got to be up there with one of the best signings of the season to be fair. I think everybody was certainly aware of his talent from his background where he’s played and what he’s done”, Grayson told LUTV.

“Injuries have played a part in him not been having the success hence why I think he was allowed out on loan.

“But leaving Tottenham has been positive in our respect and he didn’t start the season playing all the games because of getting into the team but also then picked up an injury.

“But you can see him now he just he’s got that low sense of gravity that he can go left right.

“Defenders haven’t got a clue”, he added.

Tottenham will be looking to see Solomon continue his good form in Yorkshire before he heads back to north London in the summer.