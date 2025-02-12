Julian Finney/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche has admitted that his side held talks with Bayern Munich over Tottenham Hotspur new boy Mathys Tel during the recent winter window.

The 19-year-old forward was the centre of attention in the recently closed transfer window with Manchester United and Arsenal both trying to sign him before he joined Tottenham.

Tel joined Spurs on a loan deal with an option to buy and it has emerged he also had admirers in Germany too, in the shape of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Krosche admitted that he held talks with Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl regarding Tel early in the window when Omer Marmoush departed for Manchester City.

He admitted that Tel was an option for Eintracht Frankfurt in the winter window and believes that the Bavarian giants would not have minded doing a deal with them.

“Max Eberl and I have known each other for a very long time and hold each other in high regard”, Krosche via German daily TZ.

“We spoke about it in the early stages of the Marmoush transfer.

“It was definitely an option, and Bayern wouldn’t have found it so bad”.

Tel has featured twice for Tottenham since joining and he scored his first goal for Spurs against Aston Villa at the weekend in the FA Cup.