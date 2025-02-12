Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton legend Leon Osman has revealed he is expecting the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park with Liverpool to be extremely intense and believes both teams need to handle the pressure.

The Toffees have seen a recent upturn in form in the Premier League, securing three wins in their last four league games, since David Moyes rejoined the club as their manager in January.

Tonight, the last Merseyside derby is set to be played at Goodison Park, as the Toffees are set to move to their new home, the Everton Stadium in the upcoming season.

Osman highlighted the fact and said he is expecting the match tonight to be more intense as it will be last time that Everton will host Liverpool at Goodison Park.

The Toffees legend believes the stakes will be high tonight, so it is crucial for both teams to handle the pressure, if they want to win the match.

He said to BBC Radio Merseyside: “The fact that Liverpool are going for the title again, the fact that Everton are under a new manager trying to enjoy a push towards the end of the season

“Add in the fact that this is the last ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, it will make it that much more intense.

“It will probably be whoever manages to handle that pressure and emotion that wins the match”.

Everton will hope to secure a famous victory against their city rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park tonight for one last time, before moving to their new stadium in the 2025/26 season.