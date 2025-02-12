Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Barnes has insisted that Everton will not be as nervous as they would have been two months ago ahead of tonight’s Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have won three of their last five games in the league and are currently sitting at the top of the table with a six-point lead over Arsenal in second place.

The Reds bowed out of the FA Cup after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Championship side Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, but Slot made wholesale changes as he looks towards the derby.

It is the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and there is big pressure from Everton fans for the team to beat Liverpool, but Barnes does not think that will work against the Toffees.

He expects Everton not to be as nervous as they would have been two months ago as their situation improved after winning their last three games in the league under David Moyes.

“For Everton, it’s been hard for the home players – the pressure the fans put on their team to do well sometimes works against them.

“I don’t think that will have a bearing on this week’s match as Everton have been winning and playing well”, Barnes said via the BBC.

“They won’t be as nervous as they would have been had it been two months ago.”

Everton will be desperate to put a dent in Liverpool’s bid to win the Premier League title this evening and did beat the Reds 2-0 the last time the two sides met at Goodison Park.