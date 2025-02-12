Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has pointed out that Fulham loanee Luke Harris has stayed mentally tough despite irregular game time and added that he was pleased with his performance against Cambridge United.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder joined Birmingham City from Fulham in the summer, but has struggled to get first-team minutes with Blues.

On Tuesday, Harris scored his third goal of the season after coming off the bench against Cambridge United to seal a 4-0 victory in League One.

Davies admitted that the loan spell for the Fulham youngster has been tough, with irregular game time, but praised Harris for the mental toughness he has showed.

The Birmingham boss revealed that he told Harris after the game about how pleased he was with his performance and added that the player is still learning and developing.

“I said to Luke after the game I am really pleased individually for him because he has not been easy”, Davies told Blues TV.

“Young player, he is on loan and he is in and out of the team; he had to stay mentally strong.

“He is learning all the time and he is developing all the time and he is a goalscoring midfield player.”

“He is a good finisher but has not taken some of the chances he has had in games, but that [the goal against Cambridge] was one of the hardest that he had, great control, and a good solid finish, so I was really pleased with him.

“He deserved that.”

Harris will be keen on building on Tuesday’s performance and finishing the season with Birmingham City in a strong manner before he returns to Fulham.