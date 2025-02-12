Rangers loan star Kieran Dowell has revealed that Birmingham City boss Chris Davies explained to him before his loan move the style of football he wants to play, which the Gers star thought suited his game.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Rangers from Norwich City in 2023 but failed to establish himself fully at Ibrox.

Rangers sanctioned a loan move for Dowell in the winter window to join League One giants Birmingham City.

Dowell has featured five times for Birmingham City so far and on Tuesday scored his debut goal for the Blues in their 4-0 win against Cambridge United.

The Gers star revealed that he spoke with Blues boss Davies before joining the club, where he explained how he wants Birmingham City to play.

Dowell admitted that after hearing Davies’ plans, he thought the football envisioned by the Blues boss suited him perfectly and the Rangers loanee added that so far the style has worked for him.

“When I spoke to him [Davies] when I was coming, it was the way he spoke about how he wanted to play and this style of play that he wants from us and I thought that would suit me down to the ground and it is working well so far”, Dowell told Blues TV.

Dowell will enter the final year of his contract with Rangers in the summer and it remains to be seen whether his performances this season will earn him a move out of Ibrox in the upcoming window.