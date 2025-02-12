Carl Recine/Getty Images

Real Betis president Angel Haro is keeping his calm regarding Manchester United loanee Antony’s future and insisted the club will discuss any possibilities in the summer.

The Brazilian winger flopped at Old Trafford after the Red Devils paid a mammoth £82m to Ajax for him.

He has scored only five goals in 62 Premier League matches for the Red Devils and last month he was loaned out to La Liga side Real Betis for the rest of the season.

Antony has made a promising start to his life in Spain and Haro made it clear that the Manchester United loanee has adapted to the league very well.

The Real Betis supremo though is not getting excited too early as he made it clear that the club will discuss the topic of Antony’s future at Los Verdiblancos in the summer if the conditions are suitable.

“It’s still very early days”, the Real Betis president told the Spanish media when he was asked about keeping Antony at the club.

“It’s true that the player is very comfortable at the club; he has adapted quickly, he feels very identified with us, but it’s very early days.

“Now he is on loan, the player is Manchester United’s property, we have to get the most out of him and when the summer comes we’ll see.”

Manchester United will be keeping their eyes on Antony’s performances for the rest season at the Spanish club.