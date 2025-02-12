Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Everton boss David Moyes has picked his team to welcome rivals Liverpool to Goodison Park tonight for the last ever Merseyside derby at the ground.

Moyes has made a big impact at Everton since taking charge and with the Toffees winning their last three league games on the spin, few believe they will be sucked into relegation danger.

The focus has turned towards trying to make the club’s final season at Goodison Park memorable and damaging Liverpool’s title bid would help towards that.

Moyes remains without Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton tonight, while at the back Moyes picks Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, the Toffees select Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner, while Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

Moyes can shake things up with his changes if needed and his options include Jack Harrison and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Liverpool

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Harrison, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Sherif, Heath