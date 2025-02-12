Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has picked his side to welcome German giants Bayern Munich to Celtic Park in the Champions League this evening.

The Bhoys lost key striker Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter transfer window and failed to replace him, making their task in the first leg of their playoff round tie with Bayern Munich even tougher.

Bayern Munich arrive in Glasgow on the back of a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, which they top by eight points from Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic have met Bayern Munich four times previously in the Champions League, but have lost three and drawn one of the meetings.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic tonight, while in defence the Bhoys have Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor.

Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels are in midfield, while leading the attack are Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah.

If Rodgers needs to shake things up then he has options off the bench and they include Jota and Luke McCowan.

Celtic Team vs Bayern Munich

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Kuhn, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Bain, Scales, Jota, Yang, McCowan, Schlupp, Nawrocki, Kenny, Murray, Ralston