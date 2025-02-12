Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Watford talent Amin Nabizada admits that he shared the pitch with ‘top opposition’ in the shape of Leeds United on Tuesday night and is determined to come up against quality players such as the Whites boast to develop himself.

The 17-year-striker replaced Tom Dele-Bashiru in the 72nd minute of the match to make his debut against the Championship table-toppers on Tuesday.

Goals from Manor Solomon, Joel Piroe and a brace from Daniel James helped Leeds hammer the Hornets 4-0 on Nabizada’s debut.

After making his senior debut for Watford, he revealed his ambition to become the best version of himself and wants to challenge himself against the best players to continue his development.

Nabizada reflected on his Watford debut against Leeds and said his performance was decent against a top-class Whites side.

He said to Watford’s official channel: “I want to be the best I can so obviously with that I am going to have to challenge myself against the best sort of players

“Obviously they [Leeds United] were top opposition.

“But I thought I did decent sort of just kept it simple, introduced myself to the fans and obviously with more games hopefully more to come.”

Watford will hope that their teenage striker will continue his development and will learn from having shared the pitch with Leeds.