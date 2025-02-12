Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has issued advice to the Reds fans in the remaining months of the Premier League title race.

The Reds saw two points snatched away in the dying seconds of the Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday night at Goodison Park.

They led deep into stoppage time and looked to be on course for a 2-1 win until James Tarkowski popped up to level for Everton.

Liverpool were left with a bitter taste in their mouths as they felt there was a foul which should have seen the goal ruled out, but it stood.

Now they have a seven point lead over second placed Arsenal in the Premier League title race and Van Dijk wants the Reds to move on quickly mentally.

Van Dijk said on the BBC’s Match of the Day: “We have put ourselves in a solid position.

“We all know we have so many difficult games coming up. We need everyone at their best.

“Everyone should be disappointed on the last part of this game but from tomorrow the focus will be on recovery.”

The Liverpool star issued advice to the club faithful, instructing them not to look at what other teams are doing or what is being written about what other teams are doing, but to keep a self focus.

“The main thing for us is to completely focus on ourselves, and as fans as well, don’t look at what others are doing and writing, just focus on us.

“Every game will be tough until the end of the season, then we will see at the end of the road if it is enough.

“But we have put ourselves in a good position and we have to keep fighting.”

Liverpool are next due to host Wolves at Anfield at the weekend in the Premier League and will be keen to quickly return to winning ways.