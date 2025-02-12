Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Norwich City star Cedric Anselin is impressed with January signing Matej Jurasek and he feels the winger has got something about him.

The Canaries are trying to make a push for the top six in the Championship as they are sitting only two points behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers.

They had the chance to overtake Blackburn on Tuesday night but they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Preston North End.

Czech winger Jurasek joined the Canaries for a significant £5.8m from Slavia Prague and Anselin believes he was a bright spark in the loss.

The former Norwich City midfielder is impressed with the 21-year-old’s ‘sweet left foot’ and he feels the forward has something about him.

“When he came on he was very positive, very direct from the right side”, Anselin said on BBC Radio Norfolk about Jurasek.

“And you can see that he has got a sweet left foot and for someone who has just been at the club, in the building for not long, I think he has got something about him.”

The Canaries play Hull City at the weekend and Jurasek will look to get into the starting eleven after his display against Preston North End.