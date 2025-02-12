Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel believes that it is now not a question of if the Gers get rid of their manager Philippe Clement, but when.

Rangers’ season hit a new low as they were humbled 1-0 by Scottish Championship club Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

It piled further pressure on an already under pressure manager, who has been subjected to severe criticism by fans this season due to the Gers’ struggles domestically.

Former Rangers attacker Dalziel believes that Clement is now just awaiting the moment when the axe will fall upon him and does not see the Belgian avoiding being sacked.

“It’s not a case of if they get rid of him it is about when they get rid of him. It is simple as that – straightforward”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I don’t see him going into next season as the Rangers manager the fans have totally turned against him. Some of his decisions for me are baffling.”

Dalziel is also critical of Clement’s justifications for the poor results.

“I think everybody sits and looks at his press interviews after the games and some of the stuff he comes up with.”

Following the Queen Park loss, Clement insisted that he and his players can still turn things around and get the fans back onside by getting results again.

The Europa League could now be the saving grace for Clement and his team, as they are set to take part in the round of 16.