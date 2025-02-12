Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hearts boss Neil Critchley wants his side to be adaptable against Rangers, who he thinks will want to start the game at the weekend fast after their defeat in the Scottish Cup.

The Gers suffered a shock loss against Queen’s Park at the weekend in the Scottish Cup where they lost 1-0 against the Scottish Championship side.

They are 13 points adrift from their bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and are expected not to trouble the league leaders.

However, Rangers still need to show a big response and up next they are set to face the Jambos at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Critchley wants his team to start fast against the Gers but he is aware that Rangers will look to do the same following their defeat and that is why he wants Hearts to be adaptable.

“When we are at home, we want to try and be the dominant team and take the game to the opposition”, the Hearts boss told Sky Sports Scotland.

“It does not always work like that, we did not start particularly well against Kilmarnock recently but we still found a way to win.

“So, we have to be adaptable.

“Rangers will be looking to bounce back from their defeat last weekend and they want to start fast as well.

“And on paper, it makes for a really exciting game.”

Philippe Clement will be desperate to have a positive result against Hearts, who are sitting seventh in the table.