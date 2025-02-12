Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s hopes of landing Liverpool talents Lewis Koumas and Owen Beck probably depends on securing promotion to the Premier League this season, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blades are contenders for promotion this season as Chris Wilder’s side sit second in the Championship table.

Sheffield United are planning to strengthen their squad further in the upcoming summer and Liverpool youngsters Beck and Koumas are on their list.

Beck, who is a left-back, joined Blackburn Rovers on loan last summer and he is a regular for the Championship outfit, who themselves are also looking to be in the promotion mix.

Liverpool also sanctioned a loan spell for winger Koumas, who is at Stoke City and is a standout performer for them.

Sheffield United are keen on both players, but any move for Koumas and Beck will depend on whether they will be able to get promoted to the Premier League.

22-year-old Beck is currently on his fourth loan spell and will enter the final year of his contract with Liverpool in the summer.

Koumas is highly rated at Anfield and it is unclear whether the Reds will be ready to sell him in the summer.

Sheffield United would likely need to dig deep and could need Premier League funds to do so.