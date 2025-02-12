George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson says that the data he has seen behind the scenes helps to explain why the Whites are being so successful, amid their 4-0 thrashing of Watford on Tuesday night.

Daniel Farke’s men have continued their stay as league leaders after they destroyed a 12th placed Hornets side at Vicarage Road, deepening the crisis for Tom Cleverley.

Daniel James struck twice in the first half of the game, followed by a goal from Manor Solomon and a strike from Joel Piroe in the 62nd minute sealed the humiliation of the home side, which extended the visitors’ run of unbeaten games in the league to 14.

Grayson remarked that Farke’s side have plenty of success with and without the ball and added that teams do not thrive unless they possess a team ethic.

He admits that the data he has seen behind the scenes shows that the Peacocks cover more distance on the pitch than other teams and added that Leeds’ success comes down to the industriousness of the players.

“It’s a team ethic that they have to have. You don’t get success by being lazy and just doing work on the ball.

“You’ve got to get success with and without it and we’ve got that in abundance”, he said on LUTV.

“Some of the data that probably you’ll see and we see behind the scenes is that they are covering distances more than the opposition.

“That’s pure hard work and that’s what gets your success.”

Farke’s side will be looking forward to collecting three points in their next league fixture at home against fourth-placed Sunderland on Monday as they continue what looks to be an unstoppable march back to the top flight.