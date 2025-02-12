Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on an AC Milan midfielder as they switch their squad planning focus towards the summer transfer window.

The north London outfit are having a terrible season as they got knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup last week, and sit in the bottom half of the league table.

Even though they brought in the likes of Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel during the winter window, Ange Postecoglou has yet to turn around their fortunes.

Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League table and Postecoglou’s status at the club is in severe danger.

They are already looking at the summer transfer window and have identified a few potential targets as well.

According to Italian outlet Milan Live, Spurs are ‘carefully following’ AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah.

The USA international joined the Rossoneri back in 2023 and has been in and out of the team, making 68 appearances.

He is getting more game time under new boss Sergio Conceicao and the ‘eyes of the Premier League are on him’.

Musah has clocked the full 90 minutes in three of AC Milan’s last four Serie A games.