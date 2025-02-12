Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has picked his team to go into battle against Everton in the final ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park tonight.

The Reds boast a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and victory this evening would swell that advantage to nine points.

It will be far from easy to achieve against an Everton side that have been rejuvenated under David Moyes and who beat Liverpool 2-0 in the last meeting between the two teams at Goodison Park.

Liverpool are without centre-back Joe Gomez, who has a hamstring injury.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool tonight, while at the back the Reds have Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are in midfield, while leading the attacking charge are Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Slot has options to call for from the bench if needed tonight and they include Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Everton

Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah