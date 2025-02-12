Gary Oakley/Getty Images

It is unclear if two Blackburn Rovers coaches who are set to follow John Eustace to Derby County will be in the dugout against West Brom tonight, according to Sky Sports News.

Derby have been looking for a new manager after Paul Warne was sacked following a bad run of form.

They identified candidates for the managerial role and Blackburn Rovers boss Eustace came out as the top choice.

Now Eustace is set to head to Pride Park to try and save the Rams and he is set to sign his contract later today.

His assistants Matt Gardiner and Keith Downing are also set to leave Ewood Park and join Eustace at Derby.

Blackburn are playing West Brom tonight in the league and it is unclear if Gardiner and Downing will be in charge of the team for the game.

The Ewood Park outfit are currently sitting sixth in the table and are genuine contenders to secure a top-six place by the end of the season.

Blackburn will likely be keen to make sure they have a new manager in place as soon as possible, with Plymouth Argyle the next side set to visit Ewood Park this weekend.