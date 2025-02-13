Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen used his connections with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to broker the deal for Mathys Tel after the teenager initially said no to the move.

After signing Antonin Kinsky and Kevin Danso, the London-based club finally managed to pull off a surprise by signing the Bayern Munich teenager on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The deal includes a purchase option for a fee of €60m, which could give Bayern Munich a huge financial boost in the summer.

Tel’s move from Germany to England was not an entirely smooth one with Tel initially rejecting the idea of a move to Spurs.

However, according to German magazine Sport Bild (via FCB Inside), Bayern Munich CEO Dreesen played a key role in helping the move go through.

The 57-year-old had already negotiated Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich and used his connections with chairman Levy to seal the move.

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Christoph Freund also supported Dreesen in completing the deal.

Tel will also have a big say on whether he moves to Tottenham on a permanent basis and Spurs must try to win him over.