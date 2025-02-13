Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has admitted that the Bavarians lost control after their second goal against Celtic as the Parkhead atmosphere became loud to back the Bhoys.

Celtic took on the Bundesliga giants in the first leg of the Champions League playoff game at Parkhead on Wednesday.

With the help of Michael Olise, Bayern Munich took a lead in the first half and then Harry Kane doubled their lead in the 49th minute before Celtic’s Daizen Maeda closed the gap in the 79th minute.

The German outfit secured a 2-1 win over Celtic, but Kimmich admitted that they lost a bit of control of the game after Kane’s goal.

He pointed out that Celtic faithful became loud after their second goal to back their team at Parkhead.

“After the second goal we lost a bit of control, then the fans were there and the stadium got really loud”, Kimmich was quoted as saying by German outlet FCB Inside.

“It is difficult to control every game for 95 minutes.”

Celtic will now travel to Munich to face Vincent Kompany’s side for the second leg on Tuesday and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to secure a historic result at the Allianz Arena.