Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Pat Bonner has insisted that Celtic can compete against top teams following the Bhoys’ 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie on Wednesday.

The Bavarians snatched a win from Brendan Rodgers’ men at Celtic Park to give themselves a one-goal advantage when both teams face each other at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

A 79th-minute header from Daizen Maeda was not enough for Rodgers’ side to claw themselves back into the game, where the visitors had a two-goal lead courtesy of Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

Bonner stated that he saw the Celtic boss on the pitch to give his team the deserved applause for their efforts in the match after the game ended.

He believes the Bhoys can compete against top teams as they were persistent with their threats towards the end of the game and commended Maeda for his tireless efforts in the game.

“Brendan Rodgers was on the pitch to congratulate his players at the end of the match and rightly so”, Bonner told BBC Sportsound.

“Celtic were a real threat at the end. Maeda chased down every ball and rushed them.

“They showed they can compete against a top team”, he added.

Celtic will now shift their focus to their league campaign as they take on third-placed Dundee United on Saturday.