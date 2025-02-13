Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic star Macaulay Gillesphey has stressed the need for his side to grind out results ahead of the ‘massive game’ against Birmingham City.

A late goal from the 29-year-old was crucial in helping the Addicks register all three points against Peterborough United and keep their winning momentum going earlier this week.

A tough test now awaits Nathan Jones’ team as they visit St Andrew’s to take on the league leaders on Saturday.

The Newcastle United academy graduate admits that it will be a massive game, but stressed Charlton must focus on trying to keep clocking up the wins.

According to Gillesphey, Charlton need to take a game by game focus, starting with the Birmingham clash.

“Of course, it is a massive game”, Gillesphey told Charlton TV.

“But we have just got to take each game as it comes and try to grind up results and keep winning well.”

Charlton have won five of their last six League One games to sit inside the playoff spots heading into the Birmingham game.

They are a huge 16 points behind Blues, who top the table, though.