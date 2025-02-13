Harriet Lander/Getty Images

John Eustace has insisted that he wants to try and help Derby County get back to the Premier League, where he feels they belong, following his appointment as the Rams’ new manager.

Eustace, who was the manager of Championship side Blackburn Rovers, who are fifth in the league, has made the switch to the Rams, who are placed 21st in the table.

The new Rams boss, who played for Derby at the end of his career, was absent from the touchline as Blackburn recorded a 2-0 victory over West Brom on Wednesday.

Eustace remarked he respects the Rams’ grandeur and fan support and added that he knows what the club are all about, as he was part of the club’s family as a player.

He asserted that he wants to try and help the club get promoted back to the Premier League, where he believes they belong.

“When you’ve been part of the Derby family and you know what they’re all about and you appreciate the size of the club and the support that comes through the gates every week, home and away”, Eustace told Rams TV.

“It’s a huge football club and I want to try and help this football club get back to where it should be and that’s in the Premier League.”

Derby fans will be hoping that their team can turn things around when they play their first game under Eustace in a league fixture against Queens Park Rangers on Friday night.