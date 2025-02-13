Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County new boy Sondre Langas has revealed that he is still getting used to the steering wheel being on the right side of the car in England.

The Rams signed Norwegian centre-back Langas in the winter transfer window from Viking to strengthen their backline.

Langas has featured twice so far for Derby and has helped to keep a clean sheet against Oxford United.

The centre-back has settled quickly in Derby’s squad, sealing a place in the starting line-up, but admitted that he is struggling with driving difference in England.

Langas revealed that he still finds himself going to the the wrong side of the car, as in England cars have steering wheels on the right side, contrary to Norway, where it is on the left side.

When asked whether he is facing difficulty with driving, Langas told Rams TV: “It has been really difficult because I started going only on the wrong side of the door.

“Yes, but it is just a habit, so it will come.”

The Rams defender also joked that the physical nature of the Championship is so tough that a player can go in a duel with all his might, but it will still not be considered a foul and he admitted that he likes the physical nature of the game.

“It is never a free kick, so you can just go all in into the duels, but there is a lot more sprinting here”, he added.

“It is like I expected, so yes, I like it.”

Derby are set to take on Queens Park Rangers at the weekend and they will be keen on getting back to winning ways.