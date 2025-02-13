Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers interim boss David Lowe has insisted that forward Makhtar Gueye looks comfortable and is getting the rewards on the pitch after Rovers’ 2-0 away win over West Brom in the Championship.

Lowe’s team, who were winless in their previous five away games in the league, secured three points after beating Tony Mowbray’s West Brom at the Hawthorns last night.

Gueye, who scored a brace in the second half of the game, has seven goals and six assists for the Rovers in 35 games in all competitions in his first season.

Lowe believes the Senegalese striker is not short of confidence after settling in and added that players from other countries sometimes find it difficult when they move to England.

He asserted that the attacker looks comfortable in the environment and, as a result, is getting the rewards on the pitch.

“He’s got a lot of confidence now. I think sometimes when you come over to England from another country it is quite difficult at times to settle in. But he’s settled in now”, Lowe said via his club’s media.

“He looks comfortable in the environment which is really good and now he’s getting the rewards on the pitch which I’m really pleased for him.”

Blackburn will be hoping to extend their winning run when they play host to an in-form Plymouth Argyle in the league on Saturday.