Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Dutch top-flight star Hans Kraay Jr. revealed he knows that Liverpool boss Arne Slot listens to the experts on his backroom staff in order to field his best team as often as possible.

The Reds have been superb this season as they are currently the favourites to win the Premier League and are having a fantastic European campaign too.

At the weekend they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle to exit the FA Cup, but Slot rested a host of top stars to keep them fresh for Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Everton.

Kraay Jr. is of the view that the Reds push their stars extra in important matches and give them ample rest during off days, or reduce the load during training.

The 65-year-old says he knows that Slot does listen very carefully to the experts on his backroom staff because he wants to be able to play his best players as often as possible.

“I know Arne listens very carefully to his experts”, Kraay Jr wrote in Dutch magazine Voetbal International about the Reds boss.

“Because he knows that if he can play with his best players often enough, the automatisms come in faster.

“So then at Liverpool, they don’t mind so much if Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo or Ryan Gravenberch occasionally drive through a red [zone] during a top match.

“During the training week afterwards, they then occasionally do less.”

Slot will hope he can continue to keep his squad largely free of injuries as the games continue to come thick and fast.