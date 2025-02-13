Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has hailed the Celtic fans for the atmosphere during their game against the Bhoys and admitted that he witnessed something rare on Wednesday.

The German giants faced Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday night in the Champions League and secured a 2-1 victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Celtic trailed in the game 2-0, but the Bhoys secured a goal in the 79th minute with the help of Daizen Maeda to boost their confidence going into the second leg.

Neuer praised his team for not slipping up and conceding the second goal despite being under pressure from Celtic in the latter part of the game.

The veteran goalkeeper also admitted that Parkhead was extremely loud during the game and admitted that the atmosphere was something really rare that he witnessed.

“We didn’t buckle under the pressure”, Neuer was quoted as saying by Bayern Munich’s official site.

“We could have been cooler in certain situations, but we remained level-headed for most of the game and played smart football.

“It was really important not to concede another goal and drive home with a draw.

“It was very loud here.

“It’s rare to experience such an atmosphere and that was special for us.”

Celtic now will have a tough task on their hands to secure a victory by a two-goal margin over Bayern Munich in Germany on Tuesday to proceed to the next round.