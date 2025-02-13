Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones believes that the Addicks’ next match against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s will be their toughest test in the league.

A resurgent Charlton side are set to visit Birmingham’s home ground for the first time in four-and-a-half years this Saturday.

Though both sides are in the race for promotion, Chris Davies’ team are better placed, sitting top of the League One table and holding a 16-point lead over the Addicks heading into the game.

Assessing the challenges that lie in front of them, Charlton manager Jones insisted that it is going to be the toughest test and a hard place to visit.

“It is the toughest test in the league, it is the hardest place to go to”, Jones said at a press conference.

“They are the top of the league, so they are the best side in the league and it will be the toughest game.”

The Charlton boss though has his team’s own form to boast about and played down the prospect of any additional pressure.

“We know it is a wonderful side and it is a difficult game but we are in good form so we are going there for another game.

“It is a game where whoever wins the game gets three points, if it is a tie you get a point and that’s literally it.

“We don’t get any more points than three for beating Birmingham and we don’t get any more for drawing with them.

“So, it’s just another game, it is a tough game but every game at this level is tough.

“It is just a different tough.”

The last meeting between the two sides this season at The Valley ended in a 1-0 win for Charlton.