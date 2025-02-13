Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United feel that signing Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn could still represent value even given the high fee that the Scottish champions would be set to demand, according to the Daily Mail.

Celtic bought German winger Kuhn from Austrian side Rapid Vienna in January last year for a fee of £3m.

After taking time to settle in, the 25-year-old has taken the Scottish football scene by storm, having already registered 35 goal contributions in 53 appearances.

Scouts from down south have watched Kuhn’s progress closely and have given favourable reports to their employers.

Premier League side Newcastle United are the keenest of admirers and have checked on the winger several times this season.

Celtic are not keen on losing Kuhn but are aware of the fact that the sale would add significant money to their accounts.

It is suggested that it would take at least a £20m bid for the Bhoys to consider the sale.

However, Newcastle have the feeling that even at such a figure, Kuhn would still represent value.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers would be sure to want a replacement for the winger if he is sold in the summer and to want a fresh face through the door ahead of time, with the Champions League qualifiers to be on the agenda.