Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka believes that discussions over a new contract with the Magpies may well have been kicked off because of his commitment to the club.

In the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope, Dubravka was entrusted with the responsibility of manning the goal and he did not disappoint, managing five clean sheets in nine Premier League matches.

With fewer than six months remaining on his current contract though, the 36-year-old became the subject of interest for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab.

The Slovakian insists that he rejected those offers in favour of staying put as he loved the club and wanted to make the most out of his time at St James’ Park.

Dubravka is of the view that the commitment he showed to Newcastle could well be why the club decided they wanted to open talks on a new contract with him.

“There was a specific offer on the table [from Al-Shabab] and discussions from early December, but I always said to Newcastle ‘It’s basically up to you what you want to do’,” Dubravka told Sky Sports News.

“I still had a contract, my mindset was still here, and I was playing.

“So I said to the gaffer, ‘I don’t want to think about whether I’m leaving or not, I just want to make the most of my time on the pitch.’

“I’ve done that and now we’re in talks over a new contract.

“If we sign the extension then I’ll be happy. I want to stay here as long as I can, I love the club.

“I sat down with the club and we made the decision together that the best for both parties was to stay here.

“I think the manager and sporting director respected the fact I didn’t push my way out.

“I showed that I was committed and wanted to stay.

“Maybe that’s why they opened the conversation to extend my contract.”

With Nick Pope returning to action in the FA Cup match against Birmingham City, it now remains to be seen whether Dubravka is able to retain his spot between the sticks in the Premier League.