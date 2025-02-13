Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder feels Southampton loan star Ben Brereton Diaz is fantastic and insisted that he is impressed with the January signing, following the Blades’ 3-1 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Wilder’s team, who have lost just once in their last five games, extended their good run of form in the league after they beat the visitors in Wednesday night’s game.

Brereton Diaz, who joined the Blades in the January transfer window from Ivan Juric’s Southampton on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy in the summer, has struck the net two times for his new team in five league appearances.

An elated Wilder remarked that Chile forward, who can play off both sides or down the centre, has the skill to stretch teams and run, which he did to score the second goal for the Blades.

He believes that the Saints loanee is a fantastic signing for the club and has impressed him very much.

“Ben’s got that ability to to stretch and run which he did and it was a fabulous finish”, the boss said in a post-match interview.

“He can play off the left, he can play off the right, can play down the middle.

“He’s a fantastic signing”.

Brereton Diaz will aim to build on his good form in his next game as the Blades travel to face Luton Town in the league on Saturday.