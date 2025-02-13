Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that the Leeds United faithful will witness the Whites register a comfortable win against Sunderland at Elland Road on Monday.

Leeds are top of the the Championship table with 69 points from 32 games and Daniel Farke’s side are keen to secure automatic promotion.

The Yorkshire outfit will lock horns with Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland, who are also fighting for promotion, at Elland Road on Monday evening.

Leeds have not won against Sunderland at Elland Road since 2002 and Parkin believes that Farke’s side will register a statement win over the Black Cats in the upcoming game.

He admitted that a win for Sunderland at Elland Road would be colossal for Le Bris’s side but thinks the Leeds fans will know the importance of the game, indicating towards the atmosphere.

“I am really looking forward to this one”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show.

“I just think this is one of those nights where the Leeds fans will know the importance of putting down another marker.

“It will be colossal for Sunderland to go there and win.

“I don’t think if they can beat Hull next time out at the Stadium of Light like that, with seven points from three home games, I don’t think that is the worst return.

“So I am going to see Leeds flying at them, maybe getting two goals in front and then possibly Sunderland getting one back and making it a grandstand finish.”

Leeds drew 2-2 against Sunderland in their last meeting in October at the Stadium of Light, where a colossal error from Illan Meslier cost the Whites three points.