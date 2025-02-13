Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers manager Inigo Calderon feels the Gas’ game against Burton Albion will be a seven-pointer for the club.

The Gas’ are only five points off the relegation zone in League One and under the guidance of Calderon, they are looking to avoid League Two football.

Bristol Rovers are set to welcome Burton Albion, who are also in the relegation, to the Memorial Stadium at the weekend.

Calderon pointed out that the Burton game is as important as their recent Peterborough United game because of the team being their relegation rivals.

The Spanish tactician stated that in his native country they refer to the games like their upcoming one as a seven-pointer, as both teams are in a similar situation and insisted that he is feeling confident for the game being at the Memorial Stadium.

“I know they are with us, but it is a massive one, the same as it was against Peterborough”, Calderon told Bristol Rovers’ TV.

“I don’t want to say it is a final because it is not, because even if you win, you have to play a lot more games. But at the same time, if you lose, you have more games to play.

“Obviously when you play against teams who are with you in the table, I think here you say six points; in Spain, we say seven points because they are with us as well involved [in the relegation battle].

“It’s an important one, but as I say, being at home, I am quite confident that the team is going to keep showing the same face.”

Bristol Rovers won their last encounter with Burton in October and they will want a repeat of that result on Saturday in the hope to increase the gap between themselves and their relegation rivals.