Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Bologna centre-back Sam Beukema has admitted that he talks a lot with Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee and revealed that he always watches the Red Devils play.

Zirkzee played with Beukema last season at Bologna and in the summer the Dutchman sealed a move to Manchester United.

Although Zirkzee has struggled to meet the expectations at Manchester United, Beukema has managed to establish himself as a key figure in the squad and is attracting interest from several clubs.

The centre-back stated that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is his role model and added that his dream is to play with the Reds star and Zirkzee in the Dutch national team.

Beukema added that he talks all the time with Zirkzee, as he has a close bond with the player and revealed that he always watches Manchester United play.

“My role model? Van Dijk, I find, is a cut above the rest”, Beukema told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com).

“I dream of playing with him in the national team, even with Zirkzee.

“Josh and I talk all the time, even this morning. We don’t just talk about football; we talk about life.

“I always watch Manchester United.

“We have a chat with him and Ndoye and others; there is a really strong friendship between all of us.

“A bond was created between us, which still exists today, enormous and unique.”

Beukema is a player in high demand with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Juventus among his admirers and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will join the race in the upcoming summer.