Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has picked out a Wolves player that he believes has the talent to play for one of the biggest teams in the Premier League.

Slot, who saw his side held to an emotional 2-2 draw by Everton in midweek, is set lead Liverpool into a clash against Wolves at Anfield this weekend.

Wolves have been struggling at the wrong end of the table, but the appointment of Vitor Pereira has sparked hope of survival.

They beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Molineux at the start of the month, in a warning to Liverpool, and in that game Matheus Cunha scored.

The Wolves star is increasingly being linked with a move away from the club in the summer and Slot is an admirer.

He admits that the Brazilian has the ability needed to play for one of the league’s biggest clubs and dubbed him ‘quality’.

“Cunha is a quality player”, Slot said at a press conference.

“He has the ability to play for one of the top five teams in England.”

Slot feels that his side go into the Wolves clash in good shape and is pleased with how they handled the intense atmosphere at Goodison Park earlier this week.

“The players really stood up in a positive way, mentally so strong in those circumstances”, he added.

Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners at Molineux in their earlier meeting with Wolves this season.