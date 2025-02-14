Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the opinion that Blackburn Rovers did not make a sensible decision when they added a release clause into John Eustace’s contract.

Blackburn Rovers appointed Eustace last season and his work with Rovers this season attracted the attention of Derby County.

The Rams triggered a release clause in Eustace’s contract to appoint him as the replacement for Paul Warne at Pride Park.

With Blackburn Rovers in the mix for promotion, Eustace’s departure made the Ewood Park faithful unhappy and Clarke thinks the decision to add a release clause to the Englishman’s contract was not sensible for the club hierarchy.

He questioned whether the Blackburn hierarchy are happy to lose really good managers as long as they get the money.

“I don’t blame Eustace [for joining Derby County]; I get it completely”, Clarke on What The EFL.

“I think the fact that there is a release clause in there is quite interesting. Like £500,000 and between that and £750,000.

“Were Rovers basically happy to sign off on losing a really good manager as long as they got that kind of money?

“I don’t think that is a very sensible thing for Rovers to put into a contract if we are honest.

“If you have a really good manager, then surely anyone worth it will be prepared to pay that and then bang, you lost your gaffer just like that, so I don’t know.”

Blackburn Rovers are yet to appoint a replacement for Eustace and they have been recently linked with Leyton Orient’s Richie Wellens.