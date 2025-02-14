Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Experienced forward Jamie Patterson is on the verge of joining Championship side Coventry City on a short-term deal, according to Wales Online.

The Sky Blues have seen their form go up under Frank Lampard as they are chasing to find a place in the Championship’s top-six.

Coventry City are on a great run of form as they have won five of their last six league games.

The Sky Blues though, were quiet in the winter transfer window, but now they are set to add a forward from the free agents market.

It has been suggested that 33-year-old versatile forward Paterson, who has a plethora of experience playing in the English second tier, is to join.

He has played for the likes of Swansea City, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Derby County, which has given him the chance to play 348 Championship games.

Paterson left MLS outfit Charlotte FC last year and now he is set to sign a short-term contract with Lampard’s side.

He has more than 100 goal contributions in the English second tier and he will be looking to have a telling impact to try and help the Sky Blues finish in the top six.